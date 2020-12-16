STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Police bags national award for working of ICJ System

The Andhra Pradesh police department received another national award for better implementation of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), on Tuesday. 

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh police department received another national award for better implementation of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), on Tuesday. While Maharashtra stood first in the ranking, Andhra Pradesh bagged second followed by Telangana. DGP D Gautam Sawang received the award from the Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy through a videoconference. The awards were distributed during a conference held on ‘Good Practices in CCTNS/ICJS’ conducted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

Sawang said ICJS plays an important role in establishing rule of law and it has ushered in a new era of transparency, accountability and speedy justice. The ICJS is an initiative of the e-committee to enable seamless transfer of data and information among different pillars of the criminal justice system, like courts, police, jails and forensic science laboratories, from one platform. 

“ICJS platform is an effective tool for the case and court management, as all the relevant information pertaining to a case will be available in real-time for the courts’ use,” the DGP said on the occasion.  

