STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief calls for agitation against ‘lawless’ YSRC govt

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the whole India, it was Potti Sriramulu who laid down his life for uniting all the Telugu speaking people, he said.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the YSRC government is devastating the State on all fronts and harassing all sections of people, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the people to follow in the footsteps of Potti Sriramulu and prepare for an agitation against the “atrocious and lawless” Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in the State.

Addressing a meeting at the party Central office at Atmakur near here, after offering tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his death anniversary on Tuesday, Naidu recalled how Sriramulu fought courageously against the injustice and disrespect meted out to the Telugu people prior to the formation of the separate Andhra state.

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the whole India, it was Potti Sriramulu who laid down his life for uniting all the Telugu speaking people, he said. Asserting that Amaravati Capital City project was taken to connect the entire AP and create huge potential for future economic growth for all the 13 districts in the State, he said that it was with the inspiration provided by Sriramulu that Amaravati was visualised as an effective income-generating growth engine for all the people of the State. However, Jagan was following a mad Tughlaq policy to ruin the capital, he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC TDP Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp