TDP chief calls for agitation against ‘lawless’ YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government is devastating the State on all fronts and harassing all sections of people, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the people to follow in the footsteps of Potti Sriramulu and prepare for an agitation against the “atrocious and lawless” Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in the State.

Addressing a meeting at the party Central office at Atmakur near here, after offering tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his death anniversary on Tuesday, Naidu recalled how Sriramulu fought courageously against the injustice and disrespect meted out to the Telugu people prior to the formation of the separate Andhra state.

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the whole India, it was Potti Sriramulu who laid down his life for uniting all the Telugu speaking people, he said. Asserting that Amaravati Capital City project was taken to connect the entire AP and create huge potential for future economic growth for all the 13 districts in the State, he said that it was with the inspiration provided by Sriramulu that Amaravati was visualised as an effective income-generating growth engine for all the people of the State. However, Jagan was following a mad Tughlaq policy to ruin the capital, he alleged.