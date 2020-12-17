Implement energy conservation code effectively: Andhra Pradesh TRANSCO chief Srikant Nagulapalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli has directed the officials concerned to focus on effective implementation of the mandatory Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in the State that would help achieve significant reduction of energy in the building sector, provide healthier environment to residents and reduce electricity bills to consumers.

He added that Andhra Pradesh was one of the few States to have issued an order for ECBC implementation, and the first and the only State in the country to have issued an order for setting up energy conservation cells in all government departments for taking forward the same.

Addressing a State level webinar on ECBC conducted by the Administrative College of India (ASCI) as a part of the National Energy Conservation Week-2020, the secretary noted that government orders including ECBC in the building bylaws and online buildings permission system were also issued. "The State has made amendments to the building rules according to the ECBC norms. State level energy conservation awards were also announced to recognise and encourage the efforts of stakeholders," he said.

The secretary has stressed the need for creating an Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) in the State to measure the performance of energy consumption that would help achieve the goal of reducing energy demand in the building sector along with improving energy efficiency, and formulate new strategies to improve energy conservation.

Secretary for Municipal Administration J Syamala Rao said that the MAUD department would extend its support for implementation of ECBC in the State. As per AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), the energy demand in the building sector in the State is around 3117 Million Units.

According to the officials, the ECBC compliance in buildings will reduce electricity usage by 30-40 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions.