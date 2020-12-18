Covid-19 cases surpass recoveries for first time in month in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After over a month, the number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period stood more than recoveries in the state. The active cases, which havebeen constantly declining over the past month, saw a slight increase and stands at 4,454.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 63,821 samples were tested in 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, out of which 534 new cases emerged. The highest single-day spike of 130 cases was reported from Chittoor even as the growth in eight districts was less than 50 each. The one-day surge was the lowest in Kurnool (13).

In the same period, 498 patients were cured taking the overall recoveries in the state to 8.65 lakh while the total infections recorded are 8.77 lakh. L

Even as less than 1,000 people are under treatment for Covid-19 in each of the 13 districts, Krishna district has the highest of 838 active cases while Vizianagaram has the lowest (73).

Two casualties were reported in the 24 hours from Anantapur and West Godavari. In AP, so far 1.10 crore samples were tested that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.93 per cent. The recovery rate stood at 98.69 per cent.