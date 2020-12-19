STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet gives green signal to new tourism policy

The terms and conditions of the land lease have been rationalised to attract more participation from national and global players to the State. 

Published: 19th December 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet on Friday approved the Tourism Policy 2020-25. The policy, prepared through extensive interactions, bench-marking with other States, internal discussions and study of the draft National Tourism Policy, aims at boosting the sector and generating more jobs.

“Tourism contributes about seven per cent to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Andhra Pradesh and is one of the most important sectors to bring investments and generate employment. It also helps growth of sectors such as agriculture, transport, handloom and consumer goods. The policy was prepared considering the ever-changing nature of tourism, the strengths and advantages of the sector in the State, the interests of large scale and small scale investors and stakeholders,” said Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Rajat Bhargav. The terms and conditions of the land lease have been rationalised to attract more participation from national and global players to the State. 

“It is a progressive policy, which was prepared after extensive research and stakeholder interactions and we are confident that it will bring in a paradigm shift in AP tourism,” Bhargav said. Officials of the Department of Tourism had interacted with various associations and industry bodies such as Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), Hoteliers and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP), AP Hoteliers Association, Vijayawada Hoteliers Association, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for suggestions before drafting the new tourism policy.

“The promotion and marketing efforts shall now be centred around being in tune with emerging and latest trends such as digital marketing, virtual tours, augmented reality and virtual reality, user generated content, strategic partnerships, focused products and experiences,” he said.

