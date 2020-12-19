Andhra Pradesh Minister directs Collector to look into ‘land grab’ case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a video posted on social media in which a physically disabled girl claimed that her family’s land in Kabela Centre was illegally occupied by a few persons, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao instructed District Collector A Md Imtiaz to look into the issue and ensure justice to the girl’s family.

Having learning about the video which is being widely shared on Facebook and WhatsApp, Srinivasa Rao met the girl and her family at their residence on Friday and assured them of help. According to the minister’s office, the girl, Mounika Satya (8), is a resident of Kabela Centre under Bhavanipuram police station limits. In the video, she was heard saying that her parents own the land, which was illegally occupied by some persons. The family was threatened with dire consequences when they tried to take possession of the land.