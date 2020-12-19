STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No plan to privatise Discoms: Andhra Pradesh Minister

Balineni said that the government wants every home, industry and commercial establishment to become energy efficient.

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the government was committed to strengthen the beleaguered power utilities in the State, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarified once again that there was no truth in the rumours of privatisation of power distribution companies (Discoms). He said that the government’s aim was to promote energy efficiency in a mission mode so that every family in the State will benefit by reduced electricity bills and other costs, besides giving a thrust to industrial and economic growth. 

The minister presented the State Energy Conservation Awards, instituted for the first time in the State by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), on Friday to government and private organisations at the valedictory programme of the week-long energy conservation week. 

The awards were given to Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station (NTPC Simhadri, Visakhapatnam), Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Sree Jaya Jyothi Cements Pvt Ltd under gold category, and to Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station, Nellore, and Dalmia Cements, Kadapa, under silver category. APEPDCL’s building in Visakhapatnam has been nominated for the certificate of merit.

Balineni said that the government wants every home, industry and commercial establishment to become energy efficient. He added that the state government aimed at achieving cost effective power for which energy efficiency measures will form the base.  

The minister has appreciated APSECM and energy department for introducing awards for the first time in the State under energy efficiency category. “Recognising the endeavours of various organisations will inspire both public and private organisations to take up Energy efficiency measures, and the number of participants will increase by next year,” he said.

“Setting up of energy conservations cells in all government departments is a milestone which shall be extended to even mandal level to penetrate energy efficiency to the gross route level,” energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli observed.

