479 infections against 497 recoveries in last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 479 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9.00 am, taking the total number of cases past 8.78 lakh-mark.





According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 62,000 samples were tested in the period.

All 13 districts registered less than 100 new cases.

While Krishna district recorded the highest single-day spike with 92 infections, Srikakulam reported te lowest, 10 cases.

Ten districts recorded less than 50 new cases.

The four Rayalaseema districts together reported less than 150 new cases, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 75.

Meanwhile, the recoveries were slightly more than the new cases keeping the active caseload below 4,500. A total of 497 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

The overall recoveries in the State stand at 8.66 lakh. Krishna district, which reported a slight increase in new cases, has the highest number of 809 active cases, while Vizianagaram district has the lowest—79.

On the other hand, four more casualties were reported in the state—one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts.

Till date, Chittoor has registered the highest number of fatalities due to Covid-19, 837, while Vizianagaram has the lowest number of fatalities—238.