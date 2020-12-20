STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

479 infections against 497 recoveries in last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 62,000 samples were tested in the period.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Ten districts recorded less than 50 new cases. (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 479 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9.00 am, taking the total number of cases past 8.78 lakh-mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 62,000 samples were tested in the period.

All 13 districts registered less than 100 new cases. 

While Krishna district recorded the highest single-day spike with 92 infections,  Srikakulam reported te lowest, 10 cases.

Ten districts recorded less than 50 new cases. 

The four Rayalaseema districts together reported less than 150 new cases, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 75.

Meanwhile, the recoveries were slightly more than the new cases keeping the active caseload below 4,500. A total of 497 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. 

The overall recoveries in the State stand at 8.66 lakh. Krishna district, which reported a slight increase in new cases, has the highest number of 809 active cases, while Vizianagaram district has the lowest—79.

On the other hand, four more casualties were reported in the state—one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts. 

Till date, Chittoor has registered the highest number of fatalities due to Covid-19,  837, while Vizianagaram has the lowest number of fatalities—238.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 In India COVID 19 In Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp