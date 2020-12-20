STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer associations in Andhra Pradesh demand rollback of new agrarian laws

Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao accused the Narendra Modi government and other ‘elders’ of BJP of misleading people by distorting facts.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:31 PM

Former Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Taking exception to the “negligent and inhuman” attitude adopted by the BJP-led Centre towards the farmers’ protest, farmer associations in Andhra Pradesh, under the umbrella of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) - Andhra Pradesh, demanded rollback of the new farm laws. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, farmer leaders described the new farm laws as ‘black laws’ that will spell the death knell on the agriculture sector.  

“Even as farmers are struggling on the roads in sub-zero temperatures, protesting for their genuine rights, and some have died, there is not even an iota of sympathy from the Narendra Modi government, which is most condemnable,” said Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, former agriculture minister and convener of AIKSCC state unit. 

He accused the Prime Minister, Union Agriculture Minister and other ‘elders’ of BJP of misleading people by distorting facts.

“Though they say MSP and mandis will continue, because of Farmers’ Produce, Trade and Commerce Act (FPTC Act), mandi set up has to be closed over a period of time,” he explained. 

The farmer leader said Sec 2 m (i)(ii) and Sec 6 of FPTC Act are contradictory to Sec 3,4,7(1) and (2), 8(1), 9,10,11, 12, 13 (2)(5), 66(1),67(2), (3) mentioned in the Model Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation ) Act 2017 enacted by Modi government and that majority of the provisions of 2017 Act were adopted by several state governments, including Andhra Pradesh. 

