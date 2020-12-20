STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NTRUHS begins first round of web counselling

All eligible candidates, whose names are included in the provisional final merit list, can exercise web options as per their eligibility for the available seats.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has notified that the first phase of web counselling for MBBS/BDS seats are available under management quota Category B and Category C in private un-aided, non-minority and minority medical and dental colleges affiliated to the university for the academic year 2020-21 in Andhra Pradesh is open. 

All eligible candidates, whose names are included in the provisional final merit list, can exercise web options as per their eligibility for the available seats.

The allotment will be made as per the options exercised by the candidates. The details of seats available with seat matrix is made available on the university website. 

The selected candidates have to download the allotment order by paying the university fee.  While Rs 25,000 will have to be paid for medical studies by Category B students, Rs 16,000 will have to be paid for dental studies by them.

For the students in Category C, Rs 65,500 should be paid for medical and Rs 40,000 for dental.As per the government order, the tuition fee for MBBS for Category B and C is fixed at Rs 12 lakh per annum and Rs 36 lakh per annum respectively. 

On the other hand, the tuition fee of Rs 4 lakh per annum and Rs 12 lakh per annum has been fixed for BDS students in Category B and C respectively. More details regarding web counselling are available on the university website.

Seat allotment

The allotment will be made as per the options exercised by the candidates. The details of seats available with seat matrix is made available on the university website

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTRUHS
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp