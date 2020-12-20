NTRUHS begins first round of web counselling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has notified that the first phase of web counselling for MBBS/BDS seats are available under management quota Category B and Category C in private un-aided, non-minority and minority medical and dental colleges affiliated to the university for the academic year 2020-21 in Andhra Pradesh is open.

All eligible candidates, whose names are included in the provisional final merit list, can exercise web options as per their eligibility for the available seats.

The allotment will be made as per the options exercised by the candidates. The details of seats available with seat matrix is made available on the university website.

The selected candidates have to download the allotment order by paying the university fee. While Rs 25,000 will have to be paid for medical studies by Category B students, Rs 16,000 will have to be paid for dental studies by them.

For the students in Category C, Rs 65,500 should be paid for medical and Rs 40,000 for dental.As per the government order, the tuition fee for MBBS for Category B and C is fixed at Rs 12 lakh per annum and Rs 36 lakh per annum respectively.

On the other hand, the tuition fee of Rs 4 lakh per annum and Rs 12 lakh per annum has been fixed for BDS students in Category B and C respectively. More details regarding web counselling are available on the university website.

Seat allotment

