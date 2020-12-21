STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID positivity rate down to 7.8% in Andhra Pradesh; 4,202 active cases in state 

All the 13 districts of the State reported less than 100 cases with Krishna district reporting the highest number of 83 cases followed by Chittoor (80).

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)

VIJAYAWADA:  The State reported 438 fresh coronavirus cases, 589 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 64,000 samples were tested in the State during the period. The total number of tests conducted in the State has surpassed the 1.12 crore-mark.

All the 13 districts of the State reported less than 100 cases with Krishna district reporting the highest number of 83 cases followed by Chittoor (80), and the lowest of seven cases in Kurnool followed by 14 each in Srikakulam and Kadapa districts. 

With the decline in the new cases, the positivity rate too witnessed a decline and it now stands at 7.80 per cent. The three North Coastal Andhra districts reported less than 75 new cases while the three Rayalaseema district reported over 120 cases during the 24 hours. Till date, East Godavari district has reported the most number of cases, 1.23 lakh, while Vizianagaram has recorded the lowest, 41,000 cases.

Meanwhile, 589 Covid patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State, taking the total number of recoveries past the 8.67 lakh-mark. At present, all the 13 districts have less than 800 active cases, with the highest of 751 in Krishna and lowest of 79 in Vizianagaram district. The recovery rate in the State stands at 98.72 per cent. Two more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 7,076. The casualties were reported from Chittoor and Nellore districts.

