Indo-Swiss energy-efficient technology for houses for poor scheme in Andhra Pradesh

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, an agency under the Union Ministry of Power, has come forward to offer ‘Indo-Swiss energy-efficient building technology’ under Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) for the State’s massive welfare programme ‘Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu”, scheduled to be launched on December 25 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The BEE has also given assurance to train engineers and other staff, who will work in the housing programme, on how to incorporate the technology into construction of houses. 

Addressing a webinar with energy and housing departments of AP organised by BEE in coordination with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), BEE director Saurab Diddi has offered technical support for implementing energy efficiency in the housing programme, under Indo-Swiss BEEP. According to a statement on Sunday, Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said that the State government would launch the housing programme on December 25 for construction of 28.30 lakh houses in two phases. The government has issued orders sanctioning `1.80 lakh per unit (each house). Under the first phase, more than 15 lakh houses will be taken up.

In view of this, Ajay Jain said the State government has agreed to implement the building energy efficiency project in AP with the support of BEE and Swiss Confederation and APSECM. Under this programme, innovative Indo-Swiss energy efficient and thermally comfortable (EETC) technology building designs will be incorporated in the houses. This is expected to reduce the temperature by at least 2-4 degree centigrade. It also ensures a minimum 20 per cent electricity savings, and safe and healthier environment in the houses. 

“The houses will be incorporated with energy efficient design strategies and thus complying with the Eco-Niwas Samhita 2018 (ECBC-Residential) code under BEEP,” the principal secretary said.The BEE has also come forward to provide training for engineers and employees of Ward and Village Secretariats and housing department for implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code-Residential (ECBC-R) in the housing programme in coordination with AP State Energy Conservation Mission and State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation.

