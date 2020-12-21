South Central Railway bags three national energy conservation awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged three National Energy Conservation Awards, announced by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency/Ministry of Power, for the year 2020. As a part of the National Energy Conservation Week from December 14 to 21, these awards are announced every year by the Union Ministry of Power, to recognise the efforts of various industrial units/establishments/organisations who have shown exemplary performance in conservation of energy and in effective utilisation of available energy resources.

Diesel Loco Shed, Vijayawada won the first prize in Industry/Railway Workshops category, followed by Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Office Building) in Buildings/Government Offices category while the SCR zone got the Certificate of Merit in Transport/Zonal Railways category.

In a statement, issued on Sunday, SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya said the Zone is in the forefront in energy conservation and has been recipient of these awards from the Union Ministry of Power for the past nine years consistently.