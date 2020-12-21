Woman gang-raped by husband, friends in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and his friends at Nagarampalem in Guntur district.

According to police, the woman got married to Babu seven years ago and they have two children. However, due to some misunderstandings, they are living separately.

On December 17, the woman went to Babu’s house to apologise and requested him to come home.

However, Babu and his two friends, who were consuming alcohol, allegedly raped her and threw her out of the house. The woman lodged a complaint against her husband and his friends at the Nagarampalem police station.