72 lakh to get Jagananna Amma Vodi aid by January 9

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 72.74 lakh students of classes 1 to 10 from 64,533 schools across the state will benefit from Jagananna Amma Vodi.

​Around 10.94 lakh Intermediate students will also benefit from the scheme, and a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be deposited in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by January 9.

Announcing the beneficiaries’ list here on Monday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the state government is implementing the Amma Vodi scheme in a transparent manner and up-to-date lists would be made available online for verification by any person.