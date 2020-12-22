STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhoomi Rakshana remedy for all land issues: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The survey with millimetre precision, will use the latest technologies in the world to make tamper-proof land records for generations. 

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches the Bhoomi Rakshana programme at Takkellapadu village in Krishna district

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches the Bhoomi Rakshana programme at Takkellapadu village in Krishna district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra  Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku - Bhoomi Rakshana programme at Takkellapadu village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district on Monday to resurvey the land for giving permanent title deeds for dispute-free land holdings. 

Addressing a public meeting at SGS College grounds in Jaggaiahpet, the Chief Minister described the resurvey, a first in the country and being held after 100 years, as an important step to provide a permanent solution to the land disputes spanning generations and create a tamper-proof system for maintenance of land records. 

The programme taken up with the help of Survey of India, will resurvey a total of 1.26 lakh square kilometre, covering 47,861 village habitations, 119 urban local bodies and 2.26 crore acres of agriculture land in 17,000 villages. 

It will be completed by 2023 in three phases at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore by deploying 4,500 survey teams. 

The entire cost of the survey, including the survey (boundary) stones, will be borne by the state government.

The survey with millimetre precision, will use the latest technologies in the world to make tamper-proof land records for generations. 

“I am immensely proud to launch yet another great initiative amidst your love and affection. No other State has dared to take up such a mammoth project. We felt it has to be implemented for the good of people. Recruiting 16,000 surveyors at village and ward secretariats and training them in latest technologies like drone and CORS and partnering with the Survey of India are part of it. Today, we made a new beginning,” the Chief Minister said. 

He said a farmer’s love for his land is no less than a mother’s love for her children and the love of a person for the house he constructed saving one rupee at a time is immense. 

“If such a land or a house gets embroiled in a dispute, the anguish of that person is unimaginable. I saw people with such anguish from close quarters during my padayatra,” he said. 

Asking people to imagine, when their land is grabbed by land vultures using falsified records and they are left without any means to wage a legal battle to save their land or property, Jagan said, “Should we not change the system, which allows people to exploit loopholes and take advantage? Should we not have boundaries with precise measurements and mechanism in place to prevent encroachments? The Bhoomi Rakshana programme is an answer to all these questions.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp