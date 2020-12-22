Bhoomi Rakshana remedy for all land issues: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku - Bhoomi Rakshana programme at Takkellapadu village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district on Monday to resurvey the land for giving permanent title deeds for dispute-free land holdings.

Addressing a public meeting at SGS College grounds in Jaggaiahpet, the Chief Minister described the resurvey, a first in the country and being held after 100 years, as an important step to provide a permanent solution to the land disputes spanning generations and create a tamper-proof system for maintenance of land records.

The programme taken up with the help of Survey of India, will resurvey a total of 1.26 lakh square kilometre, covering 47,861 village habitations, 119 urban local bodies and 2.26 crore acres of agriculture land in 17,000 villages.

It will be completed by 2023 in three phases at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore by deploying 4,500 survey teams.

The entire cost of the survey, including the survey (boundary) stones, will be borne by the state government.

The survey with millimetre precision, will use the latest technologies in the world to make tamper-proof land records for generations.

“I am immensely proud to launch yet another great initiative amidst your love and affection. No other State has dared to take up such a mammoth project. We felt it has to be implemented for the good of people. Recruiting 16,000 surveyors at village and ward secretariats and training them in latest technologies like drone and CORS and partnering with the Survey of India are part of it. Today, we made a new beginning,” the Chief Minister said.

He said a farmer’s love for his land is no less than a mother’s love for her children and the love of a person for the house he constructed saving one rupee at a time is immense.

“If such a land or a house gets embroiled in a dispute, the anguish of that person is unimaginable. I saw people with such anguish from close quarters during my padayatra,” he said.

Asking people to imagine, when their land is grabbed by land vultures using falsified records and they are left without any means to wage a legal battle to save their land or property, Jagan said, “Should we not change the system, which allows people to exploit loopholes and take advantage? Should we not have boundaries with precise measurements and mechanism in place to prevent encroachments? The Bhoomi Rakshana programme is an answer to all these questions.”