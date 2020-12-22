STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi, governor, former CM Naidu, other top leaders wish CM Jagan on 48th birthday

PM Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, film actors and others took to Twitter to greet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday. 

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Plants and flowers are arranged as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s portrait at Palla Venkanna Nursery at Veeravaram village East Godavari.

Plants and flowers are arranged as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s portrait at Palla Venkanna Nursery at Veeravaram village East Godavari. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 48th birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was celebrated across the State on Monday in a grand manner. Many prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  wished him a long and healthy life. 

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and officials of the CMO were among the first group of people who wished Jagan. In their presence, Jagan cut the birthday cake at his camp office. 

DGP Gautam Sawang, State ministers and a host of other officials greeted Jagan on the occasion. 

A team of Veda pandits from Tirumala performed Vedasirvachanam and presented Theertha Prasadams, 2021 calendar, TTD diary and sesha vastram to Jagan. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and temple OSD Pala Seshadri were present. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, film actors and others took to Twitter to greet the Chief Minister on his birthday. 

“Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life,” the Prime Minister tweeted. The Governor wished him good health and prayed that Lord Jagannath blesses Jagan with good health to lead the State on path of development and prosperity. “Birthday greetings to @ysjagan Garu. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Naidu tweeted. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers  Nitin Gadkari, Ramesh Pokhriyal, MP Parimal Nathwani, British Deputy High Commissioner for AP & Telangana Andrew Fleming, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswam, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao also greeted Jagan.Later in the day, Jagan thanked the Prime Minister and others for their wishes. “Reading your messages remind me how incredibly blessed I am.  Your love and support gives me strength to work hard and be better each day,” he wrote on his Twitter handle. 

Record 34,723 donate blood

The YSRC celebrated the birthday of the party chief in a grand manner across the State by cutting cakes, organising blood donation camps, distributing clothes, tricycles and food to the needy. 

Meanwhile, the YSRC set a world record with 34,723 people donating blood in eight hours. Representatives of the Wonder Book of Records International, who certified the record, presented the citation and a medal to Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna  Reddy at the Party Central Office.

Apart from 175 assembly constituencies in the State, blood donation camps were also organised in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A total of 278 blood donation camps were organised with help of the health department, Rotary Club, Red Cross, Lions Club and other NGOs. 

A total of 12,153 liters of blood was collected through donations in eight hours and it surpassed the previous record of 10,500 units in 8-9 hours. It came as a big boost to the blood banks, where stops have depleted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Main objective was to lend a helping hand to blood banks, so people in need will not be put to inconvenience anymore,” said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

