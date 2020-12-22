Woman volunteer dies by suicide, confirm Prakasam police

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Monday said 22-year-old woman volunteer U Bhuvaneswari aka Bhavani died by suicide allegedly due to family disturbance and her physical disability.

SP Siddhartha Kaushal said police on December 18 received information about the woman engulfed in flames as she sat on a tricycle near Dasarajupalli Road. Police rushed to the spot with fire tenders, but Bhavani had died by then.

A special investigation team was formed to probe the case which recorded the statements of the witnesses and also went through the call details of the deceased.

During the investigation, the police found Bhavani was spotted by two security guards of KIMS Hospital, who did not see anyone else approaching her. Two other persons saw her commuting alone. The police said the deceased was active on social media platforms and chatted with three persons from Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam every day.

“On December 18 between 7.03 pm and 7.20 pm, Bhavani told them that she was planning to commit suicide,’’ the SP said.

“Around 6.45 pm, she sent an audio file to one of her friends, a software employee in Bengaluru, and explained the reasons why she wanted to end her life. The autopsy confirmed that there were no murder-related injuries on her body,” the SP added.

CCTV analysis revealed that Bhavani borrowed three litres of petrol from two autorickshaw drivers around 6.15 pm on Friday.

Bhavani had been working as a ward volunteer for the last one-and-a-half years in Gopal Nagar seventh ward. She was pursuing MBA through distance education.

Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000