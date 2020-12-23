STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditya Nath Das new Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary; Sawhney to be Principal Advisor to CM

Another IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, who was transferred to the AP Cadre recently, has been posted as Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Senior IAS officer and the new Andhra Pradesh CS Aditya Nath Das

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As expected, senior IAS officer Aditya Nath Das has been appointed Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Incumbent Nilam Sawhney, who is due to retire from service on December 31, has been appointed Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister in the rank of a Cabinet Minister, after her superannuation.

Another IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, who was transferred to the AP Cadre recently, has been posted as Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

As the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Sawhney will look after the subjects of health and Covid-19 management, Centre-State relations and bifurcation issues, administrative reforms, including strengthening of village/ward secretariats and other institutions at various levels in the district, district reorganisation, land resurvey and titling Act etc. 

Das, a 1987 batch IAS officer, currently the Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources and Environment, Forest, Science and Technology departments, will take charge as the Chief Secretary after the incumbent Sawhney retires from service. 

Das worked as Collector of Warangal in 1999 in the erstwhile undivided AP. He also worked as the Additional Commissioner of AP Bhavan in Delhi and also as the Director of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on deputation to the Centre.

He also worked as Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration Department. His stint as Secretary, Principal Secretary and Special Chief Secretary of Irrigation Department in the combined and bifurcated AP were remarkable. He also worked as Special Chief Secretary of the School Education and Higher Education departments.

