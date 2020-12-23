Centre yet to issue COVID-19 vaccination schedule: SEC informs Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission informed the High Court that if the Centre issues a schedule for Covid-19 vaccination, it will abide by it, but no schedule has been issued till date.

Dealing with the petition filed by Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi on behalf of the State government seeking court to defer the proposed panchayat elections in February 2021.

Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai said a detailed hearing on the petition can be taken up after the Pongal holidays.

Government pleader Chintala Suman urged the court to issue orders to prevent the SEC from going ahead with election proceedings.

However, counsel for the SEC objected to it. Taking the arguments of both sides into account, the Judge adjourned the case hearing to Wednesday.