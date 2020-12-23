STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur GGH performs rare operation successfully

On December 13, he was cutting a granite stone with a drilling machine when a metal bolt from the machine pierced his chest.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Doctors at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) made history when they successfully operated on a patient after a metal bolt pierced in his chest. G. Mukesh, a resident of Rajasthan, is a daily wage worker.

On December 13, he was cutting a granite stone with a drilling machine when a metal bolt from the machine pierced his chest. He lost consciousness due to heavy bleeding and was shifted to Guntur GGH immeduately. 

Dr Kalyani, head of the Cardio Thoracic Department, along with three other doctors, operated on Mukesh successfully. His condition was critical for the next two days and he was finally discharged on Tuesday. 
The doctor said the metal bolt was lodged in his left lung, tearing heart layers, disrupting the blood vessels, resulting in severe bleeding. 

With no written studies recorded on such a condition, the doctors used their expertise to operate on him successfully. In a blessing, Mukesh’s blood group, which is very rare, was readily available in the GGH. 

