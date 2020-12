By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All 90 PHCs and 10 Urban Primary Health Centres of Prakasam district will extend services of specialist doctors once in a week.

The district Medical and Health department is making arrangements for the same under the ‘Prevention of

Non-communicable diseases’ programme of the National Health Mission. ENT specialists started consultation at around 55 PHCs/UHCs of the district on Monday.

Officials said that services of other specialist doctors will also be made available.