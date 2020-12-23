STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tell Centre to take over Polavaram project: Undavalli to Andhra government

He observed that the Jagan government and the previous Naidu government had cowered down before the Centre.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Ex MP Undavalli Arun Kumar speaking to reporters meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Ex MP Undavalli Arun Kumar speaking to reporters meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former  MP Undavalli  Arun Kumar has urged the State government to ask the Centre to take over the construction of Polavaram project, which is a national project.

He was speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday. “It requires Rs 45,000 crore for R&R package, but the Centre is reluctant to make a categorical statement as to how much it would bear. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the entire cost of the project should be borne by the Centre. Now the Centre is dilly-dallying on the issue,” he opined.   

According to him, an advocate from Amalapuram sought details on Polavaram project recently and was informed that the Centre had allocated Rs 8,000 crore for the project and there was no mention of R&R package. He questioned why the State government was hesitating in releasing a white paper on the project. 

The former MP claimed that the police had warned farmers that they would be arrested if they try to meet  Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to compensation during the latter’s visit to Polavaram site recently. “The government’s attitude has come as a surprise. Silence of the Centre on funding the project is really worrying,” he said. 

He urged the Chief Minister to break his silence on Polavaram project funding. He observed that the Jagan government and the previous Naidu government had cowered down before the Centre. He said the Polavaram project was the brainchild of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. 

The former MP observed that while the Opposition parties are supporting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao in the issues related to irrigation projects in that State, in AP,  both ruling and opposition are crossing swords. “Telangana is constructing several lift irrigation projects and if we fail to store 197 TMC in Polavaram, it will spell a disaster for the State,” Arun Kumar observed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram project Undavalli Arun Kumar
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp