Maoists kill another tribal in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Suspected Maoists killed yet another tribal branding him a police informer in Visakhapatnam agency on Wednesday. This is the second killing of a tribal within a gap of 10 days. According to information reaching here, Chikkudu Sateesh of Chintagaruvu was hacked to death at Vanagarai in Injari panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal. The Maoists suspected that Sateesh provided information to the police, which led to the arrest of some members of the banned outfit recently. However, the police denied that Sateesh was a police informer and stated that he was a Maoist militia member.

In a letter reportedly written by the Maoist East Division of Pedabayalu-Korukonda Area Committee, the Maoists stated that though Sateesh was a Khond tribal, he worked as a police informer for money. They alleged that Sateesh along with Korri Ranga Rao and Chintagaruvu Ramu, helped the police arrest the militia members. He continued to inform the police about the movements of militia members despite a stern warning to him to desist from such activities. As he failed to change his attitude, they killed him as per the verdict given by their ‘praja court’. It may be recalled that Maoists killed Gemmeli Krishna Rao of Vakapalli on December 14.

Meanwhile, the police took the killing of tribals by Maoists as a challenge. They are gathering information about the victim and Maoists involved in the two killings. Though the recent People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army Week from December 2 to 8 passed off without any incidents in the agency, the Maoists resorted to killing of two tribals. The police said the desperation of Maoists was evident with their violent acts as they want to reestablish their losing grip in the agency.