Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says sorry to Gandikota oustees, promises solution  

KADAPA: Stating that the sacrifices of the oustees of Gandikota and Chitravathi balancing reservoirs will be remembered forever, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the government would take steps for rehabilitating them. “Though it was a problem for the oustees, they have cooperated with the government. Forgive me if I had done anything wrong to the people of the submergence villages,” Jagan appealed to the oustees, on the second day of his visit to the district.

It may be recalled that some submergence villages of Gandikota project were inundated and the villagers did not vacate their houses as they were not paid compensation. The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of the protests by the Gandikota project oustees when their houses remained submerged for many days.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for various projects and inaugurating development works to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in Pulivendula, Jagan, emphasising the government’s commitment to the farmers, said though Gandikota project is a major project in the district, not more than 12 tmc of water was stored in the project till date even as its capacity is 27 tmc. “But, this year, on December 21, the water storage in the project stands at 26.85 tmc. The government has spent Rs 668 crore on rehabilitation and resettlement of the oustees. Similarly, the government released Rs 247 crore for R&R of Chitravathi balancing reservoir, and could store 10 tmc water. All this happened in just 18 months,’’ he said.

Thanking the project oustees with folded hands, Jagan said because of the sacrifices of the people of the submergence villages, lakhs of people will be benefited in terms of irrigation and drinking water. “We have taken steps for rehabilitation of the oustees. If you think that I have committed a mistake, please forgive me,’’ an emotional Jagan said and went on to add that the district collector was asked to resolve all the issues of the oustees in the next two to three months.

Jagan said the foundation stone was laid for supplying irrigation and drinking water from Chitravathi reservoir to the seven villages affected by Uranium Corporation of India Limited and tenders will be called and works will be started by February-next. The construction of the medical college in Pulivendula would begin in February.

Earlier in the day, Jagan offered tributes to his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. Later, Jagan along with wife Bharathi and mother Vijayamma offered prayers at a church and participated in Christmas celebrations.Jagan laid the foundation stone for the RTC bus stand and depot (estimated cost Rs 34.20 crore) and a new building for BC welfare girls residential school.