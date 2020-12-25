STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says sorry to Gandikota oustees, promises solution  

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of the protests by the Gandikota project oustees when their houses remained submerged for many days.

Published: 25th December 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays a wreath at his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s memorial at Edupulapaya in Kadapa on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays a wreath at his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s memorial at Edupulapaya in Kadapa on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Stating that the sacrifices of the oustees of Gandikota and Chitravathi balancing reservoirs will be remembered forever, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the government would take steps for rehabilitating them. “Though it was a problem for the oustees, they have cooperated with the government. Forgive me if I had  done anything wrong to the people of the submergence villages,” Jagan appealed to the oustees, on the second day of his visit to the district.

It may be recalled that some submergence villages of Gandikota project were inundated and the villagers did not vacate their houses as they were not paid compensation. The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of the protests by the Gandikota project oustees when their houses remained submerged for many days.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for various projects and inaugurating development works to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in Pulivendula, Jagan, emphasising the government’s commitment to the farmers, said though Gandikota project is a major project in the district, not more than 12 tmc of water was stored in the project till date even as its capacity is 27 tmc. “But, this year, on December 21, the water storage in the project stands at 26.85 tmc. The government has spent Rs 668 crore on rehabilitation and resettlement of the oustees. Similarly, the government released Rs 247 crore for R&R of Chitravathi balancing reservoir, and could store 10 tmc water. All this happened in just 18 months,’’ he said.

Thanking the project oustees with folded hands, Jagan said because of the sacrifices of the people of the submergence villages, lakhs of people will be benefited in terms of irrigation and drinking water. “We have taken steps for rehabilitation of the oustees. If you think that I have committed a mistake, please forgive me,’’ an emotional Jagan said and went on to add that the district collector was asked to resolve all the issues of the oustees in the next two to three months.

Jagan said the foundation stone was laid for supplying irrigation and drinking water from Chitravathi reservoir to the seven villages affected by Uranium Corporation of India Limited and tenders will be called and works will be started by February-next. The construction of the medical college in Pulivendula would begin in February.  

Earlier in the day, Jagan offered tributes to his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. Later, Jagan along with wife Bharathi and mother Vijayamma offered prayers at a church and participated in Christmas celebrations.Jagan laid the foundation stone for the RTC bus stand and depot (estimated cost Rs 34.20 crore) and a new building for BC welfare girls residential school.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp