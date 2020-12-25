Andhra Pradesh COVID tally crosses 8.8 lakh with 357 fresh cases; four more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 8.80 lakh on Thursday with 357 more people testing positive.

Also, the new cases were higher than recoveries, though marginally, recorded in the same period. As per the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 59,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.

District-wise, East Godavari reported the highest 58 new infections; Krishna and Chittoor also recorded over 50 cases each. The lowest growth of just four cases was registered in Vizianagaram at a time when the single-day spike in Prakasam and Kurnool was nine each. Yet again, the combined surge in the three north coastal districts was under 50 even as the four districts of Rayalaseema together reported 100 more infections. With the fresh additions, the caseload in Nellore district crossed 62,000.

In the same time, 355 patients were cured that took the overall recoveries to 8.69 lakh. Active cases remained stable at 3,862. Anantapuramu, Krishna, Kadapa and West Godavari districts reported one more Covid-19 fatality each on Thursday.