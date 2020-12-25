House site pattas for 30.75 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The poor people’s dream of owning a pucca house is set to come true as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of house site pattas and works of the housing scheme on Friday.

Under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, Jagan will launch the scheme at Komaragiri layout in U Kothapalli mandal of East Godavari district, coinciding with Christmas and Vaikunta Ekadasi. The programme will be held across the State for a fortnight.

About 30.75 lakh house site pattas will be distributed to women beneficiaries. The government will also take up construction of 15.6 lakh houses under the scheme in the first phase. Sale deeds for 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses will also be given to beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asserted that there is no instance of distributing house sites to 30.75 lakh beneficiaries at one go in the history of the nation.

He alleged that the housing programme got delayed as the TDP created obstacles by approaching courts. About 17,000 new villages and townships will come up with the development of housing layouts across the State.

As many as 30,75,755 beneficiaries have been identified. Of the total, 23,37,067 beneficiaries will be given houses in over 17,000 developed layouts ‘YSR Jagananna Colonies’. The unauthorised sites of 4,86,820 people, who are already living in them, will be regularised. The remaining 2,51,868 beneficiaries will be allotted TIDCO houses.

The government has acquired 68,361 acres of land worth Rs 23,535 crore. Of the total land, 25,120.33 acres belong to the government, which is valued at Rs 8,000 crore and 25,359.31 acres have been purchased at a cost of Rs 10,150 crore. Also, 4,457.05 acres have been acquired under the land pooling scheme in Vizag, 1,074.18 acres owned by AMRDA in Amaravati, 2,550.96 acres for TIDCO housing, and another 9,800 acres for those living in occupied lands.

Meanwhile, the AP High Court on Thursday refused to give interim orders staying the distribution of house sites to the poor scheduled on Friday. Dealing with a petition filed by an advocate challenging the distribution of house sites to people of one Assembly constituency in another segment, which may lead to change in reservation of constituencies, the HC Bench refused to stay the process.