TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seeks CBI probe into murder of 18-year-old woman

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the murder of an 18-year-old woman in Anantapur district as a ghastly incident that is even more horrific than Nirbhaya and Disha cases, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a CBI probe into it. He termed the attack on Tadipatri former MLA’s residence as just a ploy to divert the public attention from the burning issue of Sneha Latha’s murder.

Stating that the Disha Act was a non-existent law, Naidu said the YSRC regime is not even using the existing laws to punish the culprits. He also said that cases should be booked against policemen who did not take immediate action when Sneha Latha’s parents complained about the harassment. Addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday, Naidu sought to know why the Chief Minister did not go to Anantapur to console the victim’s family.

Earlier in the day, Naidu called the parents of Sneha Latha and enquired about the incident. Naidu also announced `2 lakh financial aid to the family.