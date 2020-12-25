YSRC government pushing Andhra Pradesh into a debt trap: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state general secretary PVN Madhav has alleged that the YSRC government was pushing the State into a debt trap.

He also claimed that the lending institutions were hesitant to extend loans to the state government because of its policies.

In a press meet in Vijayawada on Thursday, the MLC advised the government to hold talks with the banks to understand why they weren’t coming forward to lend loans.

He said through indiscriminate borrowings and policies, the government was turning the state into ‘Appula’ (debt-ridden) Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in wake of the comments made by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar against RSS and BJP, party general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy lashed out at the former Congress leader calling him a “pseudo-intellectual”. He alleged that the former MP was trying to save the YSRC as the BJP was growing in the State. “After realising that YSRC is losing people’s support because of its corrupt governance, Undavalli, a loyalist of YSRC and masquerading as an intellectual, spewed venom on BJP,” he claimed.

Awareness programme

The BJP state unit will hold awareness programmes on the three farm laws, which are being opposed by several sections.

While the party chief Somu Veerraju will participate in the programme in Tirupati, party national general secretary D Purandeswari will address the meeting in Visakhapatnam.

In Vijayawada and Guntur, MP GVL Narasimha Rao and Kanna Lakshminarayana would be the chief guests.