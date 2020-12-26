Cold wave to continue

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the onset of winter, temperatures in the district are seeing new lows. Hazy days and jittering nights have become a common and scientists attribute the drop in temperature to westerly winds and high annual rainfall.

In the past two years, daytime temperatures hovered around the 30° C mark, while this year they have come a couple of notches down. The nights have been colder with the temperature hovering around the 15° C mark in the last few days.

Scientists and weathermen have predicted the lows in temperatures to continue in the next few weeks.

Doctors have asked people to be careful as seasonal and skin diseases might crop up.