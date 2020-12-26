STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid vaccination dry run to begin in Krishna district

Though no vaccine in India against Covid-19 has yet received emergency use authorisation, the Centre is in the last stage of the preparation for vaccine administration.

Published: 26th December 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is one of the four States selected by the Centre for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in the country on December 28 and 29 and it will be held in Krishna district, said Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar on Friday. 

Clarifying that no vaccine shots will be given to those selected for vaccination trials and only the data of the selected will be entered in the CoWIN website on those two days, the Health Commissioner told TNIE that 25 persons will be brought to each of the five locations -- government hospital, PHC, UPHC, teaching hospital and private hospital -- selected for the conduct of dry run in Krishna district. 

“As per the Centre’s decision to vaccinate the medical staff in the first phase, these 125 persons are selected from the medical field. Training as per WHO guidelines, has been given to medical officers. More medical teams will be trained on Saturday,” said DM&HO Suhasini.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators, including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA workers and others, involved in the implementation process at various levels. 

The training includes all operational aspects such as organisation of vaccination sessions, use of CoWIN IT platform for management of the entire vaccination process,  deployment of human resources for cold chain preparedness, management of adverse events, communication and inter-sectoral coordination, biomedical waste management and infection prevention protocols to name a few. Though no vaccine in India against Covid-19 has yet received emergency use authorisation, the Centre is in the last stage of the preparation for vaccine administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp