Covid vaccination dry run to begin in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is one of the four States selected by the Centre for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in the country on December 28 and 29 and it will be held in Krishna district, said Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar on Friday.

Clarifying that no vaccine shots will be given to those selected for vaccination trials and only the data of the selected will be entered in the CoWIN website on those two days, the Health Commissioner told TNIE that 25 persons will be brought to each of the five locations -- government hospital, PHC, UPHC, teaching hospital and private hospital -- selected for the conduct of dry run in Krishna district.

“As per the Centre’s decision to vaccinate the medical staff in the first phase, these 125 persons are selected from the medical field. Training as per WHO guidelines, has been given to medical officers. More medical teams will be trained on Saturday,” said DM&HO Suhasini.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators, including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA workers and others, involved in the implementation process at various levels.

The training includes all operational aspects such as organisation of vaccination sessions, use of CoWIN IT platform for management of the entire vaccination process, deployment of human resources for cold chain preparedness, management of adverse events, communication and inter-sectoral coordination, biomedical waste management and infection prevention protocols to name a few. Though no vaccine in India against Covid-19 has yet received emergency use authorisation, the Centre is in the last stage of the preparation for vaccine administration.