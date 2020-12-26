Sucharita distributes house site pattas

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurated YSR Jagananna Illa Pattalu scheme in Etukuru, Guntur district on Friday. As a part of the event, the minister distributed house site pattas to all eligible beneficiaries in Etukuru Layout.

A total of 1,410 layouts were prepared for this event across the district. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, in a first, the government provided TIDCO houses to all the beneficiaries for just `1 and also contributed 50 per cent of the share upfront for the beneficiaries.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said the allotment of houses has been done in a transparent manner and in case the names of any eligible beneficiaries are missing, they can give details at any village/ward secretariats. The Collector said post registering their names, houses will be sanctioned for them in 90 days, after due verification. Around 32,304 TIDCO houses were allocated and 4,193 house site pattas were distributed on the first day.