Vasathi, Deevana schemes only for govt PG students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued orders confirming that Jagananna Vidya Deevana and Jagananna Vasathi Deevana (JVD) scheme will not be applicable to post graduate students admitted under Convener quota, either regular or self-finance mode, in private aided and private un-aided degree or post graduate colleges from the academic year 2020-21. The order stated that these schemes will be applicable only to the post graduate students admitted to State-funded colleges.

Though the government order has been released by the department of social welfare, the higher officials of the department stated that the matter of JVD falls in the purview of the higher education department.