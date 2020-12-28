APEAMCET certificate verification from today for Engineering Agricultural, Medical Common Entrance Test-2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, on Sunday, released dates for certificate verification for qualified and eligible candidates of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 who participated in the web counseling.

The council said the candidates who paid processing fee online and mentioned eligibility status as ‘not eligible’ or ‘eligible’ but wish to change the data can take part in the certificate verification procedure during the time slot allotted as per their ranks. The certificate verification for those under special category who did not attend the counselling, will be conducted on December 29 at government polytechnic college in Vijayawada.

The candidates have been informed that they can change their option till January 1. The options will be frozen at 6 pm the same day. The allotments, which will be done on January 3 after 6.00 pm, will be subject to the grant of affiliation from the university. In the event of one time password (OTP) problems, a candidate can change his/her mobile number by visiting the nearest helpline centre.

After changing their mobile number, the candidates can exercise options as per schedule. Detailed instructions for options entry can be found at https://apeamcet.nic.in