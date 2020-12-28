STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ATM fraud: Two held for stealing Rs 60 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

Another person involved in the fraud allegedly committed suicide recently fearing that his crime will come to light, police said.

Published: 28th December 2020 08:54 AM

Mydukur DSP B Vijay Kumar produces two of three ATM custodians accused of siphoning off `60 lakh, before mediapersons in Kadapa on Sunday

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two agents of a private agency which replenishes cash at ATMs were arrested for siphoning off more than Rs 60 lakh cash since the lockdown. Another person involved in the fraud allegedly committed suicide recently fearing that his crime will come to light, police said.

According to Mydukur DSP B Vijay Kumar, Writers Business Service Private Limited is entrusted with filling cash in 12 ATMs in Nellore and Kadapa districts. The branch head of the company, Murali Krishna, had hired three persons — Y Juber, Syed Mohammed and Chinna Venkata Subbaiah — as ATM custodians. “During the lockdown, the trio siphoned off Rs 60.95 lakh cash that was supposed to be deposited in the ATM chests. The crime came to light during a recent internal audit, after which a complaint was lodged on Dec 20,’’ the DSP said. Budwel police arrested Juber and Mohammed and recovered Rs 10 lakh cash and a motorcycle purchased with the siphoned off amount from them. They also found that the trio invested Rs 7 lakh in market bonds. 

