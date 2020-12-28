Jumbos enter Andhra villages from nearby forest region in Odisha

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: People of Ichchapuram and nearby villages gripped in fear after a herd of nearly 18 jumbos entered into Andhra villages from the nearby forest region in Odisha. The herd destroyed paddy heaps and cashew trees in several villages in Ichchapuram mandal.

The herd entered Balakrishnapuram village of Ichchapuram mandal on Friday night and moved towards coastal villages of Donkuru, Burjupadu and Kespuram by Sunday morning. People spotted elephant footprints and dung on Saturday morning and traced the jumbos in Uddanam region the next day.