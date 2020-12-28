STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Learn tools to probe cybercrime cases: Prakasam SP tells cops

The SP said that he has set up the Cybercrime Orientation Programme today under the expert supervision to urge all police officers to be conversant with cybercrime investigation.

ONGOLE: Prakasam Police has organised an awareness seminar on cybercrime investigation for police officers in the district along with forensic cyber experts here on Sunday.In the wake of increasing cybercrime, Prakasam SP Siddhartha Kaushal conducted a ‘Special orientation programme on Cybercrime Investigation’ for all DSPs, CIs, and SIs of the district. 

In this programme, cyber experts have created awareness about the various types of cybercrimes taking place across the world. They explained to the officers about the IT Act, cybercrimes committed through Facebook, e-mail, other online platforms and gave key suggestions on how to deal with them in the investigation process. 

They also explained about different kinds of cybercrimes—committed with the OTP, job offers, prize money deposit, fake personal/ professional FB profiles, matrimonial profiles, SIM card upgradation, popular Online shopping sites among others. These fraudsters generally believe in sending messages through e-mail and SMS, the experts pointed out. 

Addressing the conference, SP Siddhartha Kaushal said every police officer should be aware of new cybercrimes and master the tools that come in use in their investigation so that they can do justice to the victims and bring the criminals to justice. The SP said that he has set up the Cybercrime Orientation Programme today under the expert supervision to urge all police officers to be conversant with cybercrime investigation. The SP said that it is equally necessary for people to be aware of cybercrime. Additional SP (Admin) B Ravicandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, Women’s Commission member T Ramadevi attended.

