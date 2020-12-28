UK returnees’ contacts traced in Andhra, four test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four contacts of the returnees from the United Kingdom who tested positive for Covid-19, have contracted the virus. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the UK returnees have tested positive for the new strain of virus or not.

According to medical and health officials, a total of 3,282 contacts of the UK returnees have been traced in the State. Of the four contacts who tested positive, three are from Guntur and one from Nellore.

As on Sunday, 1,216 people have returned from the UK and 1,187 of them have been traced. The remaining 29 UK returnees are yet to be traced. Of the total traced UK returnees, 1,162 have been shifted to quarantine centres. “The six UK returnees who tested positive for Covid-19, hail from East Godavari, Krishna, Anantapur, Nellore and Guntur districts. However, the National Institute of Virology and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology are yet to confirm if these six persons have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus or not,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Krishna district administration is all set to conduct the two-day dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday and Tuesday at five places. All the necessary ‘dummy materials’ have been arranged at the five centres.

Speaking on the primary training given to them, Prakash Nagar Urban PHC medical officer K Raja said, “The trainers guided us pertaining to what should be done at each and every stage of the Covid vaccination dry run. They also taught us how to handle a normal and an adverse situation once the vaccine is administered.”

Necessary logistical arrangements such as medical equipment, including dummy vaccine carriers, syringes, post-vaccination medication (if required sensing abnormality in the patient), have been made.

Apart from the three rooms required for the dry run, and eventually for conducting the actual vaccination process, a separate room with 10 beds at each centre, has been kept ready to attend to general or vaccination-related emergencies.

“We will receive the dummy vaccine at 8:15 am on Monday from the central storage. The process of dry run will begin at 9 am. We will create all possible situations that may arise once a person is vaccinated. The staff -- five designated vaccination officers and a medical officer along with other staff of the medical facility -- will be trained for various situations - from normal situation, wherein the vaccine is administered to a beneficiary and after the mandatory period of 30 minutes of observation for any abnormalities and vaccine reaction. We will also call the 104 and 108 services tomorrow to check if they reach our facility on time and shift the patient to another hospital in time. Each and every step of the vaccination process will be enacted on the two days of dry run,” explained Deputy DM&HO and city programme officer K Rama Devi.

Process of dry run

Beneficiary’s details to be entered and cross-checked in the CoWin application

Beneficiary’s identity (Aadhaar card) to be cross-checked with the list provided by that particular medical facility at the entrance

Beneficiary to be taken to the vaccination room and administered the ‘dosage’

Beneficiary to be shifted to a separate room and kept under observation for a minimum 30 mins

Beneficiary to be either discharged or administered medication &later shifted to hosp as per requirement

Places

- Vijayawada Government General Hospital

- Kankipadu Zone - Uppuluru Primary Health Centre

- Purna Heart Institute (Private Hospital) at Suryaraopeta

- Krishnaveni Degree College, Tadigadapa Secretariat-4

- Penamaluru Primary Health Centre

- Prakash Nagar Urban PHC