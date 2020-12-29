STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75 per cent attendance not a must for Amma Vodi

Decision in view of COVID situation and to encourage mothers to send wards to schools during challenging times

Published: 29th December 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government, which will be launching the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme on January 9, 2021, has exempted the 75 per cent attendance criterion of the scheme for the 2020-21 academic year.   “The attendance criterion  was given an exemption in view of the COVID-19 situation and to encourage mothers to send their children to schools during these challenging times since they would have suffered economically,’’ a GO issued by principal secretary (school education) B Rajsekhar said on Monday.

In another major addition, the mothers of those students, who completed their class 10 studies during the academic 2019-20 and could not join first year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2020-21 due to delay in online and offline process of admission initiated by the Board of Intermediate Education, will also be included in the list of beneficiaries. 

However, students who have opted for IIT/polytechnic/IIIT and other courses, which make them eligible for Jagananna Vidya Deevena or Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, will be excluded.Under the scheme, `15,000 per year will be given to the mothers for sending their wards to schools.

Though `15,000 will be released for each mother per annum, `1,000 from each beneficiary will be deducted at source and released to school or college committee accounts of government and government aided schools or colleges as toilet maintenance fund (TMF). The amount will also be deducted from those beneficiaries, who send their children to private and unaided schools and colleges, and will be credited to the district toilet maintenance fund (DTMF).

Meanwhile, the State government has also released the eligibility criteria for the mothers whose children are studying in class 1 to 12 in the ongoing academic year (2020-21), but have not been covered in the list of beneficiaries in the 2019-20 academic year.

