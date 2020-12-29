Distribution of 31 lakh house sites another step to empower women: Andhra CM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Reiterating that his government is committed to empowering women economically, socially and politically, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said distribution of nearly 31 lakh house site pattas and houses to women beneficiaries under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ is another important step in that direction. Addressing a public meeting after unveiling the pylon for YSR Jagananna Colony in Urandur village of Srikalahasti Assembly constituency in Chittoor district on Monday, the Chief Minister said as promised to stand by his lakhs of sisters across the State, the government has initiated various measures in the last 18 months.

“I believe that women know the value of money and they spend each and every rupee for the welfare and development of their families. Hence, benefits of every programme, including houses sites and houses, are being provided to them. Smiles on their faces will ensure prosperity to the State,” Jagan said.

Listing some of the welfare schemes introduced to ensure economic empowerment of women and thereby development of the society, he said 43 lakh women were provided `6,350 crore under the Amma Vodi scheme, 18.52 lakh women were provided `4,000 crore under Vidya Deevena, 15.56 lakh women were provided `1,220 crore under Vasathi Deevena, 87.45 lakh were provided `6,792 crore under Aasara, 24.55 lakh women were provided `4.604 crore under Cheyutha, 87 lakh women were provided `1,400 crore under zero-interest loan subsidy, 3.28 lakh women were provided `491 crore under the Kapu Nestham.

“Now, 30.75 lakh house sites, 28.30 lakh houses and 2.62 lakh TIDCO flats in two phases are being provided to the women beneficiaries. Value of the house site in Srikalahasti today is `7 lakh, he pointed out and added that the cost of the houses to be constructed will be borne by the State government,” he said. He said the sole criteria for getting house sites and houses is eligibility. The Chief Minister said they wanted to register the house sites in the name of women beneficiaries, so they can sell or pledge the property after five years, if they want money.

Dig at TDP

“The Opposition has created legal hurdles, forcing us to give D-Form pattas. As soon as legal obstacles are cleared, pattas with complete rights will be provided,” he said and added that such petitions have obstructed 3.74 lakh poor beneficiaries, that is 10 per, from getting house sites. Lashing out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging his cadre to file petitions to deny house sites to 54,000 poor in Amravati citing “demographic imbalance” as a reason, the Chief Minister said he was shocked to hear the reason that distribution of house sites to the poor would create caste-based inequality in the capital region.

He pointed out that such petitions have denied house sites to 1.8 lakh in Vizag region and 27,000 in Rajamahendravaram. “What is more astonishing is that when the government intends to give government land to the poor, Opposition are posing legal hurdles. Are they humans?’ he wondered.

Three options for construction of houses

Assuring that beneficiaries will have a say in the construction of their houses, Jagan said the government is offering three options — one to construct the house with government providing construction material and labour cost, second to let them construct on their own with payment from the government as and when a certain level of construction is completed and third to have the government construct the house and give to them.

‘Scheme will create jobs, boost economy’

“The housing scheme will create employment in the construction and building sectors. Lakhs of people stand to benefit from the project. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses need 69.7 lakh MT of cement, 7.4 lakh MT steel, 300 lakh tonnes sand,” Jagan said, adding it will give the much-needed boost to the State’s economy and create lakhs of jobs and income sources, thus improving GSDP.