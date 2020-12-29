STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Distribution of 31 lakh house sites another step to empower women: Andhra CM

 The Chief Minister said they wanted to register the house sites in the name of women beneficiaries, so they can sell or pledge the property after five years, if they want money.  

Published: 29th December 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Reiterating that his government is committed to empowering women economically, socially and politically, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said distribution of nearly 31 lakh house site pattas and houses to  women beneficiaries under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ is another important step in that direction. Addressing a public meeting after unveiling the pylon for YSR Jagananna Colony in Urandur village of Srikalahasti Assembly constituency in Chittoor district on Monday, the Chief Minister said as promised to stand by his lakhs of sisters across the State, the government has initiated various measures in the last 18 months. 

“I believe that women know the value of money and they spend each and every rupee for the welfare and development of their families. Hence, benefits of every programme, including houses sites and houses, are being provided to them. Smiles on their faces will ensure prosperity to the State,” Jagan said. 

Listing some of the welfare schemes introduced to ensure economic empowerment of women and thereby development of the society, he said 43 lakh women were provided `6,350 crore under the Amma Vodi scheme, 18.52 lakh women were provided `4,000 crore under Vidya Deevena, 15.56 lakh women were provided `1,220 crore under Vasathi Deevena, 87.45 lakh were provided `6,792 crore under Aasara, 24.55 lakh women were provided `4.604 crore under Cheyutha, 87 lakh women were provided `1,400 crore under zero-interest loan subsidy, 3.28 lakh women were provided `491 crore under the Kapu Nestham.

“Now, 30.75 lakh house sites, 28.30 lakh houses and 2.62 lakh TIDCO flats in two phases are being provided to the women beneficiaries. Value of the house site in Srikalahasti today is `7 lakh, he pointed out and added that the cost of the houses to be constructed will be borne by the State government,” he said. He said the sole criteria for getting house sites and houses is eligibility. The Chief Minister said they wanted to register the house sites in the name of women beneficiaries, so they can sell or pledge the property after five years, if they want money.  

Dig at TDP  
“The Opposition has created legal hurdles, forcing us to give D-Form pattas. As soon as legal obstacles are cleared, pattas with complete rights will be provided,” he said and added that such petitions have obstructed 3.74 lakh poor beneficiaries, that is 10 per, from getting house sites. Lashing out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging his cadre to file petitions to deny house sites to 54,000 poor in Amravati citing “demographic imbalance” as a reason, the Chief Minister said he was shocked to hear  the reason that distribution of house sites to the poor would create caste-based inequality in the capital region. 

He pointed out that such petitions have denied house sites to 1.8 lakh in Vizag region and 27,000 in Rajamahendravaram. “What is more astonishing is that when the government intends to give government land to the poor, Opposition are posing legal hurdles. Are they humans?’ he wondered. 

Three options for construction of houses 
Assuring that beneficiaries will have a say in the construction of their houses, Jagan said the government is offering three options — one to construct the house with government providing construction material and labour cost, second to let them construct on their own with payment from the government as and when a certain level of construction is completed and third to have the government construct the house and give to them.

‘Scheme will create jobs, boost economy’
“The housing scheme will create employment in the  construction and building sectors. Lakhs of people stand to benefit from the project. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses need 69.7 lakh MT of cement, 7.4 lakh MT steel, 300 lakh tonnes sand,” Jagan said, adding it will give the much-needed boost to the State’s economy and create lakhs of jobs and income sources, thus improving GSDP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan andhra pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp