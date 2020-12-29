STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakar case: CBI asked to file final report by March 31

The Bureau was asked to submit its final report by March 31 next year.

Published: 29th December 2020 09:49 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed its displeasure over a report in the case related to the alleged high-handed behaviour by the police towards suspended Narsipatnam doctor, Sudhakar, submitted by the CBI.The Central agency was earlier directed to probe the case by the High Court and it submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover recently.

The Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice D Ramesh on Monday said the case should be probed by an officer not less than the rank of an additional director and not by a SP rank officer. The Bureau was asked to submit its final report by March 31 next year.

Dr Sudhakar was suspended for making allegations against the government in dealing with Covid-19. During one of his protests, he was arrested by the police. TDP leader V Anitha had written a letter against the manner in which the police behaved with the doctor during his arrest following which the High Court ordered a CBI probe into the issue.

