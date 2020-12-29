TTD files case against Facebook post of tweaked sign 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Taking a serious note of the social media post, which showed the symbol of another religion in the form of an electrical illumination on the walls of Sri Venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said they have lodged a complaint with Tirumala police against the Facebook account —Talapatra Nidhi — for morphing the illumination of Poorna Kumbham with an intention to malign the image of the world famous temple. Showing the electrical illumination of Poorna Kumbham to mediapersons at the temple on Monday night, which was morphed as ‘Cross’ in Talapatra Nidhi Facebook account post, Dharma Reddy appealed to devotees not to be carried away by the false propaganda.

Asserting that the TTD is committed to propagating Hindu Sanatana Dharma, he said the act by some ‘vested interests’ was meant to tarnish the image of TTD. Based on the complaint lodged by the TTD, Tirumala police registered a case against Facebook URL page- Talapatra Nidhi- which had mischievously morphed the electrical illumination of Kalasha on Srivari temple outer walls as a ‘Cross’.

During festivals at Tirumala, it is a practice to decorate the temple with various forms of electrical illuminations such as Lord Hanuman, Garuda, Thirunamam, Purna Kalasha and other symbols of Hindu religion. “The social media post has hurt the sentiments of devotees and it is unfortunate that some miscreants are committing the mischief repeatedly,” Dharma Reddy said.

Devotees who were shown the electrical illumination of Purna Kumbham, expressed their displeasure over the misleading post and demanded stern action against the mischief mongers. “Vituperative acts by mischief mongers to defame Tirumala Divya Kshetra will not be tolerated,” the Additional EO said.