Two groups clash at Velagapudi, one dies

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Velagapudi in Tulluru mandal of Amaravati capital region as two groups belonging to the same community clashed with each other over naming a welcome arch at the road leading to the village on Sunday night. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the village to prevent further clashes between the two groups. A police picket was also set up as a measure to maintain law and order.

Members of the two clashing groups

being separated by police at Velagapudi

in Amaravati capital region on Monday

Express

According to the police, the villagers were divided over naming of the welcome arch. While one group wanted it to be named after Dr BR Ambedkar, the other planned to name it after Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Following a row over the issue, the two groups attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones at each other. Mariamma suffered a severe head in the attack. She and nine other injured persons were shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital by the police, who brought the situation under control by dispersing the clashing groups. Mariamma succumbed to injuries later.

Rs 10l aid announced for kin of deceased

Home Minister M Sucharitha, MLAs U Sridevi and M Nagarjuna and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh rushed to the village to pacify the two clashing groups. Speaking to the media, the Home Minister said the family members of the deceased woman would be given a financial assistance of `10 lakh and a job as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Any attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the village will be dealt with sternly, she said.

