 Andhra Pradesh sees 326 coronavirus cases against 373 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 326 cases of coronavirus out of the 50,794 samples tested, and two deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. In the same period, 364 recoveries were registered, which took the total number of patients cured from the disease in the state to 8,71,116 from 8,81,599 infections reported so far.

The latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room stated a total of 1.17 crore samples have been tested, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.53 per cent. The state, where the Covid-19 toll stands at 7,100, has 3,383 active cases left, as on Tuesday.

In the 24 hours, the highest number of positives (67) were recorded in Krishna district followed by 56 in Guntur and 52 in Chittoor even as five districts saw a spike of less than 10 infections each while four others reported below 25 each while four others reported below 25 each. The lowest surge of just two infections was reported from Vizianagaram, which for the past two days did not report any growth in Covid-19 tally. The district also has the lowest caseload of 41,010.

With the fresh additions, the aggregate rose to 1,23,625 in East Godavari, 93,787 in West Godavari, 86,030 in Chittoor, 74,675 in Guntur and 67,307 in Anantapur. The actual caseload is the lowest in Vizianagaram (45), followed by Kurnool (59) and Srikakulam (95); and the highest in Krishna district (573), Guntur district (521), Nellore (486) and Chittoor (379). One casualty each were reported from Anantapur and Krishna districts on Tuesday. Chittoor, with a total of 840 deaths, has reported the highest number of casualties.