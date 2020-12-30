STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 curbs on New Year revelry in in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

Police have asked the people to avoid mass gatherings and celebrate the New Year in their houses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th December 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:17 AM

New Year

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of detection of cases of mutant Covid-19 strain, curbs have been imposed on New Year revelry in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. No permission will be given to hotels, restaurants and others to organise special New Year events in the limits of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerates on Thursday night. 

Police have asked the people to avoid mass gatherings and celebrate the New Year in their houses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement on Tuesday, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Bathina Srinivasulu said that stringent action will be taken against revellers who resort to eve-teasing and create nuisance on the roads in the name of New Year celebrations. “Drunken driving will be dealt with sternly,’’ the Police Commissioner added.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that public gatherings and cake cuttings on roads are strictly banned. There should not be any inconvenience to the general public. “All shops and commercial establishments should be closed by 10 pm on Thursday,” he said.  

No relaxations to bars, wine shops 

No relaxations have been given to wine shops and bars to operate beyond the stipulated timings in the two Police Commissionerates. Wine shops will be open till 8 pm and bars and restaurants till 11 pm strictly adhering to Covid-19 norms issued by the government. 

Police restrictions

  • Shops and commercial establishments should close their business by 10 pm
  • Places of worship should strictly follow Covid guidelines on January 1
  • No permission to hotels, bars and restaurants to organise special events 
  • Stern action to be taken against those sending abusive New Year messages to women and youth
  • No bursting of crackers at public places
  • Drunken driving to be dealt with sternly
