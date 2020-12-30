STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants vandalise idol in Ramatheertham temple

The idol of Lord Rama in the ancient Ramatheertham temple was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday.

Published: 30th December 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The idol of Lord Rama in the ancient Ramatheertham temple was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday. The State government ordered an inquiry into the incident. People of Uttarandhra and adjacent Odisha districts consider Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla mandal as second Bhadradri. Locals who found the idol vandalised in the morning, informed the matter to police. 

District Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari visited the temple on the hilltop. She said stern action will be taken against those involved in vandalising the idol. Nellimarla police registered a case. Clues team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Special teams were formed to nab the vandals. 

Having learnt about the incident, people thronged the temple in large numbers and demanded action against vandals. Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao spoke to SP Raja Kumari and directed the police to nab the vandals at the earliest. He instructed the Special Commissioner of Endowments to appoint a Regional Joint Commissioner rank officer to probe the idol vandalisation. Following the directive, D Bramaramba, Multi Zone-II Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments,  was appointed the inquiry officer.

Denouncing the vandalisation of the idol in the ancient temple, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the State government had remained a mute spectator as attacks on temples are going on unabated. “About 120 temples in the State came under attack in the last 19 months of YSRC rule,’’ Naidu said, suspecting a conspiracy behind the incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Rama Ramatheertham temple Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp