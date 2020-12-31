Active COVID cases dip to 3,256 after 470 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s actual Covid-19 caseload fell by 129 to 3,256 as 470 recoveries were registered against 349 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. In the same period, four more casualties--one each from Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam--were reported taking the Covid-19 toll to 7,104.

The 349 new positives emerged from 55,000 samples tested in the 24 hours. District-wise, Krishna district witnessed the sharpest spike of 75 cases followed by 50 in Chittoor; the lowest single-day growth of just four cases was recorded in Vizianagaram. Along with Vizianagaram, three other districts saw their aggregate grow by less than 10 cases each, while seven others reported under 50 infections each.

With the recovery of 470 patients, the total number of recoveries climbed to 8.71 lakh. The active cases in three districts are below 100 each, with the lowest of 45 in Vizianagaram and the highest of 545 in Krishna.

The combined one-day surge in the three north coastal districts--Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam-- was under 50 cases, and under 100 in the Rayalaseema districts. Chittoor has the highest of 841 overall fatalities while Vizianagaram, which has reported the least caseload, has the lowest (238).

Two more UK returnees test positive for Covid

Kakinada/Visakhapatnam: Two more persons who returned to the state from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of them is a resident of Rajahmundry, East Godavari DMHO Dr Gauriswara Rao said. Of the 114 people who returned to the district from the UK, 112 have tested negative. Also, a seven-year-old boy, among the 209 persons who returned from the country to Visakhapatnam, has tested positive for Covid-19. However, his parents and sister tested negative, according to district medical and health officer Suryanarayana. The official added that the boy was kept under isolation in a hospital.