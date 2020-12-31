Covid pandemic causes Rs 2,603 cr revenue loss to cash-strapped APSRTC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped APSRTC saw its revenue decline by Rs 2,603 crore between March 22 and December 28, said RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director MT Krishna Babu.

During an interaction with the media at RTC House here on Wednesday, Krishna Babu said the corporation operated 29.74 crore km between March 21 and November 30 against 108.58 crore km in the corresponding period of last year, resulting in its earnings declining to Rs 827.65 crore from Rs 3,355.56 crore (by 75 per cent) for the said period. Occupancy ratio (OR) also dropped to 59.14 per cent from 78.22 per cent, he added.

By December, the corporation had restored 72 per cent of its normal operations, after which the OR rose to 70.74 per cent. Informing about the steps being taken to boost the revenue, Krishna Babu said a detailed project report (DPR) for development of existing bus stations in Maddilapalem (Visakhapatnam), Kurnool, Auto Nagar (Vijayawada) and Tirupati as integrated bus terminals has been readied. The facility will be extended to bus stations in each district headquarters in a phased manner on the basis of public response, he added.

He said the Corporation has around 1,900 acres of commercial land banks in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati. “Proposals to lease the lands for establishment of fuel stations for a period of 30-40 years, and constructing commercial complexes under build-operate-transfer are being readied. To materialise the proposed projects, AP Urban Infrastructure Asset Management has been appointed.”