STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid pandemic causes Rs 2,603 cr revenue loss to cash-strapped APSRTC

The cash-strapped APSRTC saw its revenue decline by Rs 2,603 crore between March 22 and December 28, said RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director MT Krishna Babu.

Published: 31st December 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped APSRTC saw its revenue decline by Rs 2,603 crore between March 22 and December 28, said RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director MT Krishna Babu.

During an interaction with the media at RTC House here on Wednesday, Krishna Babu said the corporation operated 29.74 crore km between March 21 and November 30 against 108.58 crore km in the corresponding period of last year, resulting in its earnings declining to Rs 827.65 crore from Rs 3,355.56 crore (by 75 per cent) for the said period. Occupancy ratio (OR) also dropped to 59.14 per cent from 78.22 per cent, he added.

By December, the corporation had restored 72 per cent of its normal operations, after which the OR rose to 70.74 per cent. Informing  about the steps being taken to boost the revenue, Krishna Babu said a detailed project report (DPR) for development of existing bus stations in Maddilapalem (Visakhapatnam), Kurnool, Auto Nagar (Vijayawada) and Tirupati as integrated bus terminals has been readied. The facility will be extended to bus stations in each district headquarters in a phased manner on the basis of public response, he added.

He said the Corporation has around 1,900 acres of commercial land banks in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati. “Proposals to lease the lands for establishment of fuel stations for a period of 30-40 years, and constructing commercial complexes under build-operate-transfer are being readied. To materialise the proposed projects, AP Urban Infrastructure Asset Management has been appointed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC APSRTC loss coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp