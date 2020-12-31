FASTag a must at toll plazas from New Year

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: The FASTag system for electronic toll collection will be made mandatory for all vehicles at all lanes of the toll plazas from January 1. The digital mode of toll collection, which was introduced in December last year, was not made mandatory earlier and two lanes at each toll plaza were earmarked for non-FASTag vehicles.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, project director of the National Highway Authority of India P Shiva Sankar said they will enforce the FAStag system strictly from Friday and no vehicle without FASTag will be allowed. “If any vehicle enters without a FASTag, double the toll charge will be levied before allowing it to pass through,” he informed.

The digital mode of transaction was introduced so that there will be no waiting for vehicles at the toll plazas. The NHAI PD said already 80 per cent of vehicles have taken the FASTag stickers. “Marshals have been deployed and number points of sales of FASTag have been increased. We are hopeful of achieving 90 per cent target in a few days,” he said, adding that the remaining 10 per cent will also be covered soon.

He said the exempted vehicles should take exemption tags for which they have to apply with the authorities concerned.

Nodal officers have been appointed at seven toll plazas to conduct dry run to identify non-FASTag vehicles and motivate them to take the tags. Four marshals will be deployed at each at toll plaza and it was their responsibility to stop non-FASTag vehicles.

The vehicles under the 20 km radius of the toll plaza are exempted from toll. They have to take the tag by paying Rs 150 and they will not be charged at the toll plaza. However, the address of the vehicle in the RC book should be within the 20 km radius of the toll plaza.

Get FASTag today

The Indian Highway Management Company Ltd has been monitoring the FASTag implementation across the country

If any vehicle enters without a FASTag, double the toll charge will be levied before allowing it to pass through toll gate from January 1

Where do you get it

FASTag sale points, which were set up each tollgate, have been increased to four

FASTag stickers are being sold at petrol pumps, where the select banks and PayTM set up stalls

At present, the officials are not collecting security deposit of Rs 150 for FASTag

The customers have to pay Rs 100 for cost of tag and top up amount for activation

It will hardly take 15 minutes to process and issue the sticker

There is myfastag app, which will update the balance and payment details of FASTag amount