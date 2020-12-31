STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include pvt PG colleges in schemes: Andhra Pradesh BJP

In a letter written on Wednesday, Somu claimed that lives of at least 70,000 students would be affected due to the government's decision to exclude private PG colleges. 

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding the revocation of order (GO MS 77) excluding private post graduate colleges from Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes from 2020-21. He demanded that the schemes be extended to all PG students, and also asked the government to implement Videsi Vidya Deevena as promised.

In a letter written on Wednesday, Somu claimed that lives of at least 70,000 students would be affected due to the government’s decision to exclude private PG colleges. “Your government has issued an order saying that both the schemes will be applicable only to PG courses offered by the state funded universities and government degree/PG colleges and excluded private institutions. The number of government colleges offering PG courses can be counted on the fingers. There are 158 private colleges in the state in which 70,000 students are studying. All these students will be affected,” he said.  

